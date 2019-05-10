Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boeuf River Baptist Church
Rayville, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Boeuf River Baptist Church
Rayville, LA
Myrtis Nichols Payne


Myrtis Nichols Payne Obituary
Myrtis Nichols Payne

Rayville - Mrs. Myrtis Nichols Payne, age 99, passed away Wednesday, May 08, 2019 in Rayville, LA following a lengthy illness.

She was born on January 9, 1920 to Robert Lee and Ida Miller Nichols. Miss. Myrtis, as everyone called her, was preceded in death by her husband, William Marvin Payne; son-in-law, Tom Whatley; granddaughter, Britney Raborn; her parents; all seven of her siblings; and a special niece, Chrystal Futch.

She is survived by her daughters, Merle Raborn (Ken) and Linda Whatley Rice (Henry); grandsons, Tom, Scott (Jamie), and Jonathan Raborn; granddaughter, Amanda Whatley Power; special niece, Sandra Johnston (Charles); and thirteen great grandchildren.

Her life of 99 years, lead her through many adventures and journeys, but each one always leading her back to her home north of Rayville, LA. She was a faithful member of Boeuf River Baptist Church for many years, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and doing whatever was needed.

At the age of 48 she and her sister, Nickie Yelverton, purchased a ladies apparel shop, renamed Sandra's Fashion. She retired from there at the age of 82. However, she continued to have a lot of input into the business until it closed.

Visitation is from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Boeuf River Baptist Church Rayville, LA. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM, Saturday at Boeuf River Baptist Church with Bro. Johnny Hoychick officiating, followed by a burial service at Stevenson Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Pallbearers are Tom Raborn, Scott Raborn, Jonathan Raborn, Peyton Raborn, Larry Joe Nichols, Jacob Power, and Jude Johnston.

Memorials may be made to or a .

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on May 10, 2019
