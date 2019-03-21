Services Kilpatrick Funeral Home 1200 Lamy Lane Monroe , LA 71201 (318) 323-9611 Visitation 10:00 AM Kilpatrick Funeral Home 1200 Lamy Lane Monroe , LA 71201 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Kilpatrick Funeral Home 1200 Lamy Lane Monroe , LA 71201 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Courtman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Cobb Davis Courtman

Nancy Cobb Davis Courtman
1931 - 2019



Monroe - Nancy Cobb Davis Courtman, age 87, passed away at the Savannah Court in Bastrop, Louisiana on March 3, 2019.



Nancy was born in her grandmother's home in Geismar, Louisiana on September 13, 1931 to Mary Anne Bergeron Cobb and Albion Battle Cobb. Her mother was very proud of their French heritage. Nancy's grandmother was of Irish descent but became a member of the French community when she married George Bergeron.



Nancy grew up in Baton Rouge and attended St. Joseph Academy for girls. She later attended and was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School where she maintained a straight A average. She attended Louisiana State University, attained an Education major and completed her degree in three and one half years. Nancy was president of the Department of Education student class at Louisiana State University and was also a member of the student senate. While at Louisiana State University she was also an active member and corresponding secretary of the Delta Delta Delta social Fraternity.



Upon graduation from Louisiana State University Nancy taught school at Gilmer Wright Elementary School in Baton Rouge. On August 15, 1952 Nancy married Ronald Lee (Judge) Davis, Jr. of Monroe, Louisiana. She and Judge moved to Monroe where he became a partner in the family law firm of Theus, Grisham, Davis & Leigh, L.L.C. They were happily married for 46 years until Judge lost a long battle with cancer in 1999.



Nancy served as a substitute teacher at Lexington Elementary School. She was a long time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a member of The Book Club of Monroe, was President of the Junior Charity League of Monroe and was President of The Monroe Garden Study League which is an affiliate of The Garden Club of America. Nancy and Judge were members of The Bayou Desiard Country Club, the Lotus Club and Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe.



Nancy and Judge had one son, Dr. Ronald Lee (Rookie) Davis III, who gave them two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Anne. Nancy was blessed to see both of them grow up, marry and then give her three great grandchildren, Piper, Annie and Lee (named after Judge and Rookie).



Nancy later married Dr. Sol Irving Courtman on February 2, 2010. They shared mutual intellectual pursuits, a love of travel and were happily married until his death last year.



Nancy is survived by her son, Dr. Ronald Lee (Rookie) Davis III and his wife Elizabeth Kee Tyndall Davis of Greensboro, North Carolina; granddaughter, Elizabeth Kee Davis King and her children, Piper Caroline King and Annie Elizabeth King of New Orleans, Louisiana; and granddaughter, Anne Tyndall Davis Hutchinson and her husband, Jarrod Ross Hutchinson and their son, Lee Augustus Hutchinson of New Orleans, Louisiana.



Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 23 at the Kilpatrick Funeral Home at 1200 Lamy Lane in Monroe, Louisiana. Reverend James Graves Theus will officiate the service. Following the service she will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery next to her first husband, Ronald Lee (Judge) Davis, Jr.



Pall Bearers will be Jeffrey Lawres Courtman, Jon Jasper Haddad, Jarrod Ross Hutchinson, Aylmer Eugene Montgomery III, Burg Waddill Ransom and John Clark Ransom.



The family would like to thank all of the compassionate caregivers over the past several years and in particular the staff at the Savannah Court in Bastrop, Louisiana for their loving care of Nancy.



Memorials can be made to the which is the philanthropic partner of Delta Delta Delta or to the .



Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe is in charge of arrangements.



