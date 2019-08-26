|
Nancy Jane Vogel Highfill
Monroe - Visitation for Nancy Jane Vogel Highfill, 82, of Monroe, will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Graveside services will be held later this week at Fort Smith National Cemetery, Fort Smith, AR.
Mrs. Highfill, the only child of Charles Henry Vogel and Margaret Francis Bruton Vogel, was born March 2, 1937, in Fort Smith, AR, and passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Monroe. She attended St. Anne's Academy in Fort Smith where she met and married her sweetheart, Hoyt Highfill. They began an adventure of a lifetime, taking them to every state in the US and most of the provinces in Canada. After their time in the Air Force, they embarked on a new frontier, moving their young family to Monroe in the early 60's to open their own store, The Value Mart. Over the years, they had several other business ventures. They enjoyed building and designing numerous homes, motorhomes and airplanes. They put down deep roots and made lifelong friends. But most of all, Nancy was a wife and mother, enjoying the activities and sporting events of her children, grandchildren and great grands. She was a lifetime member of Jesus the Good Shepherd and enjoyed ULM sports and The Little Theatre. She loved to talk and laugh, but never missed a chance to see a good fire or town excitement. She had a love for yorkies.
Mrs. Highfill was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years, Hoyt Highfill; and beloved son, Larry W. (Bud) Highfill.
Survivors include daughters, Deb Harrison (John), Chandler, TX, and Mary Katherine Highfill, IL; daughter-in-law, Connie Godby Highfill, Monroe; five grandchildren, Timothy D. Harrison (Jill), Justin, TX, Patrick A. Harrison (Barbara), Monroe, LA, Leslie Highfill Oglesby (Nick), Sterlington, LA, Peter M. Harrison (Melissa), Bedford, TX, Audrey Highfill Harvey (Matthew), Monroe, LA,; seven great-grandchildren, Morgan, MacKenzie, Madison, Heidi, Andrew, Lucy, and Tessley; and numerous cousins, family and friends.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Robin Cox with Serenity Care Providers and the special ladies who gave such great care and companionship during her final months; Louisiana Hospice, Julia Martin, Dr Kerry Anders, Dr. David Barnes, Dr. Clement Fox, Kyle Klitzke of Community Pharmacy. We appreciate the role you each played in Nancy's care!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memphis, TN or , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, F 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
