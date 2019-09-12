|
Nancy Margaret Timmerberg Scott
Swartz - Funeral services for Nancy Margaret Timmerberg Scott, 86, of Swartz, LA, will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Swartz First Baptist Church, with Pastor Aaron Dickinson officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Scott was born February 20, 1933, and died Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was an active member of Swartz First Baptist Church in Swartz, LA. Mrs. Scott graduated from Montgomery High School in Montgomery City, MO in 1951 and from St. Luke's School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO in 1954. A registered nurse, Mrs. Scott cared for thousands of patients over more than fifty years. She deeply loved her family, which extended to four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harold Thomas Scott; her parents, Paul Edward Timmerberg and Margaret Tate Timmerberg; her brothers, Paul Miller Timmerberg and James Edward Timmerberg; and her son-in-law, Paul John Flood.
Survivors include her daughters, Melanie Scott Davis and son-in-law Dorral Paul Davis, Rebecca Scott Flood; sons, James Harold Scott, Timothy Luke Scott and daughter-in-law Carol Maltman Scott; grandsons, Clinton Paul Davis, Matthew Paul Flood and wife Elizabeth, Gregory Scott Flood and wife Renee, Daniel Francis Flood, and Colin Porter Scott; granddaughters, April Christine Davis Newman and husband Patrick Newman, Margaret Elizabeth Scott, and Catherine Emilia Scott; great-grandsons, Jayden Newman, Andrew Newman, and Paul Thomas Flood; great-granddaughter, Chloe Newman; nine nephews, and three nieces.
Pallbearers will be Clinton Davis, Mathew Flood, Gregory Flood, Daniel Flood, Colin Scott, and Patrick Newman.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 9:00-11:00AM at Swartz First Baptist Church.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the many relatives, friends, and neighbors whose gracious help and prayers have meant so much over the last few months, especially Jesse and Darla Scott.
Memorials may be sent to the Swartz First Baptist Church building fund.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 12, 2019