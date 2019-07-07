|
Nancy Rebecca Sutton Curry
West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Rebecca Sutton Curry will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Dr. Mark Fenn and Rev. Woods Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Nancy was born on June 22, 1925 and passed away on July 4, 2019. She truly lived life on her terms, even living alone and driving until she was 92. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and frequently entertained at her home. She played cards and Mexican train with several ladies' groups until she was in her 90s. Nancy was also well traveled, having visited all 50 states and several foreign countries. Nancy was a member of First West, enjoying many years of worship and fellowship with other senior adults through Keenagers, her life group, and other senor adult ministries.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Howard Curry; her brother, CSM (USA Retired) James Sutton (Euna); and sister, Margaret Miller (Bob). She is survived by daughters, Becky Fuller and husband Greg, and Brenda Hendricks and husband Rick; granddaughters, Chelle Cupit (Glenn), Erika Spencer (Jake), Emily Quigley (Michael), Lauren Zachry (Paul), and Lindsey Gosdin (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kelsey Cupit; Curry, Cam and Cason Spencer; Trey and Cody Quigley; Haylea and Owen Zachry; and Jude, Olivia and Sutton Gosdin.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Cupit, Jake Spencer, Michael Quigley, Paul Zachry, Curry Spencer, and Ryan Cupit.
The family would like to thank the staff of Savannah Grand for their care over the past two years and Landmark Nursing Home for their care and rehab.
Published in The News Star on July 7, 2019