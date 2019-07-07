Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Rebecca Sutton Curry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Rebecca Sutton Curry Obituary
Nancy Rebecca Sutton Curry

West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Rebecca Sutton Curry will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Dr. Mark Fenn and Rev. Woods Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Nancy was born on June 22, 1925 and passed away on July 4, 2019. She truly lived life on her terms, even living alone and driving until she was 92. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and frequently entertained at her home. She played cards and Mexican train with several ladies' groups until she was in her 90s. Nancy was also well traveled, having visited all 50 states and several foreign countries. Nancy was a member of First West, enjoying many years of worship and fellowship with other senior adults through Keenagers, her life group, and other senor adult ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Howard Curry; her brother, CSM (USA Retired) James Sutton (Euna); and sister, Margaret Miller (Bob). She is survived by daughters, Becky Fuller and husband Greg, and Brenda Hendricks and husband Rick; granddaughters, Chelle Cupit (Glenn), Erika Spencer (Jake), Emily Quigley (Michael), Lauren Zachry (Paul), and Lindsey Gosdin (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kelsey Cupit; Curry, Cam and Cason Spencer; Trey and Cody Quigley; Haylea and Owen Zachry; and Jude, Olivia and Sutton Gosdin.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Cupit, Jake Spencer, Michael Quigley, Paul Zachry, Curry Spencer, and Ryan Cupit.

The family would like to thank the staff of Savannah Grand for their care over the past two years and Landmark Nursing Home for their care and rehab.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now