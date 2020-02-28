|
|
Nancy Thomason Gates
Nancy Thomason Gates, 85, passed away after a lengthy illness on February 23, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born November 5, 1934 in Pine Bluff, AR to Alice and Doyle Thomason. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha at the University of Arkansas and was elected to the Student Senate her senior year. She received her Masters in Education from UA and enjoyed teaching for many years. She raised her family in Monroe, LA and eventually moved to South Carolina to be near her daughter, Julie. She was honored to have served as President of the Ouachita Parish Medical Society Auxiliary. Nancy was a bright light to this world. She never met a stranger and always had a kind word for others. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include Julie Gates, Steve Gates (Cathy), Susan Matthews, Tim Gates (Jennifer), brother John Thomason (Marian) and 12 grandchildren. She will be laid to rest in Pine Bluff, AR in a private family service. Memorials may be made to .
Published in The News Star from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020