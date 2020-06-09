Nancy W. Baggette
Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy W. Baggette, 81, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Hamilton Memorial Cemetery in Dubach, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road. Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Friday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Baggette passed away June 6, 2020, at her residence in Monroe, LA. She was a long-time resident of Monroe, Louisiana. She finished her first degree at Louisiana Tech and taught school before returning for a degree in Pharmacy at Northeast Louisiana University at Monroe. She was a member of Rho Chi, the honor society for pharmacy. She was known in some circles for her ability to grow azaleas at her home. In her younger years, she was a skilled equestrian who was both the rodeo queen and valedictorian of her high school. She was also a frequent diner at the Lotus Club and Kayla's Kitchen.
Mrs. Baggette is preceded in death by husband, Wade R. Baggette (2018); father, George E. Wiggers (2001); and mother, Eloise F. Wiggers (1989).
Survivors include son, Wade R. Baggette, Jr. and wife Michelle of Plano, TX; sister, Suzanne Alexander of Clear Lake, TX; and nephew, Scott Blackwell of Boston, MA.
Memorials may be made to Masur Museum of Art in Monroe, LA.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.