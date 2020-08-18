Nellie Schales Brantly
Jackson - Nellie Schales Brantly passed away in Jackson, MS on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 96. Her husband, Brythel H Brantly, died eleven days earlier. Her daughter, Joan Brantly Morris, preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Mark Thompson. "Mamma" is survived by three grandchildren: Greg Thompson and his wife, Sarah, of Jackson, MS; Melanie Morris Maynor of Webster Groves, Mo and Melissa Morris of New Orleans, LA. She has three great grandchildren: Lillian Maynor, Grayson Maynor and John Gordon Thompson.
Nellie Marie Schales was born on July 17, 1924 in Newport, AR to Bertha and Otis Schales. Her surviving siblings are Henry Schales of Donaldson, AR; Juanita Lowery of Walnut Creek, CA; Roy Schales of Brennan, TX; and E.J. Schales of Hurricane, Utah. She is, also, survived by nieces and nephews who had a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by sisters Ruby Swain and Lina Mae and brother, Troy.
Nellie Brantly was married for almost seventy-five years to Brythel. They raised their daughters in Shreveport, LA where they were active members of Ingleside Baptist Church. In 1969, they moved to Monroe, LA where they lived for over a decade and worshipped at North Monroe Baptist Church.
Mrs. Brantly was a lifelong educator. She was a graduate of Henderson State University and earned a post graduate degree from Northeast Louisiana University. She taught at elementary and middle schools in Caddo and Ouachita Parishes. In retirement she continued to tutor many children. Her motto was that all children can learn and she was diligent and creative in her teaching methods.
After a move to Zachary, LA to be near family, Nellie began teaching Sunday school at First Baptist Church. A special teaching highlight was serving in prison ministry with her husband and special friend, Carol Wade.
Nellie will be remembered for her diligence, her commitment to family, and her enjoyment of reading, puzzles, needlework and travel. She loved Jesus and God's Word as well his Church.
The family is thankful for many faithful friends, Dr. Reagan Elkins, the staffs of Clarity Hospice and Compassus Hospice and special caregiver, Letha Johnson.
A graveside service will be held at Plains Presbyterian Memorial Garden, Zachary, LA on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 9:00am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please maintain social distancing of six feet and wear a mask at all times.
Pallbearers are Craig Blount, Michael Lowery, Grayson Maynor, Harry Morris, Jr, Greg Thompson, John Gordon Thompson, Mark Thompson and James Vicellio.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home (LBCH.org
) or a mission of your choice.