|
|
Nellie Sue Liner Guidry
Harrisburg - Nellie Sue Liner Guidry, 73, of Harrisburg, entered her eternal home in the early morning of March 30, 2019. She passed away one day before her birthday, March 31, 1945, to celebrate her 74th birthday with our Lord and to be able to dance with our Dad again.
Through her life she went by her middle name, Sue, though it was not the only name she bore throughout her life. To family and friends, she was known by many names: Mom, Nana, Aunt Sue, Nana Sue, Baby Bird, and to her co-workers Suebee. Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Ray Guidry; elder brother, James Lea Liner; parents, Roylea Jeb Liner and Mamie Frances Crawford.
As she left her earthly body, she additionally left behind many loving family members and friends that have to learn how to go on without her until our Lord joins us together again. Her brother Stanley Dale Liner and wife Sharon of West Monroe Louisiana; sister Claudia Liner Wright of Downsville, Louisiana; eldest daughter Claudia Michelle Guidry Hines and husband Keith of Harrisburg, NC; daughter Susan Guidry Millsap and husband Jason of Charlotte, NC; son James Edward Guidry and fiance Krystina Grandmond of St. Catherina, Ontario, Canada; grandson Joshua Burleigh; granddaughter Emily Hines Mallette and husband Phillip; grandson Jacob Rane and wife Summer; grandson Kevin Grayson Hines; sister-in-law Eldriner Guidry Smith of Carencro, Louisiana; and best friends Debbie Evans and Brenda Myers.
Sue was a soft-spoken, southern woman, who had a love for her friends and family, Hallmark movies, and NCIS. She was a constant source of love and support for those who were blessed enough to be a part of her life. She accepted people for who they were, encouraged them to be their best, provided them with deep rooted love, all the while never asking for anything in return. Her radiant and goofy personality will be greatly missed until the day we are all reunited with our Lord and savior.
Donations in Nellie Sue Liner Guidry's name can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Interment will be at Nashville National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 7, 2019