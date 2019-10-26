|
|
Nelwyn F. Edmonds
Monroe - Funeral services for Nelwyn Faye Fox Edmonds, 73, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 5:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at North Crossings Church, visitation will be held from 4:00 PM-5:00 PM. Rev Trey Oldham will officiate.
Nelwyn was born March 17, 1946 in Shreveport, LA and passed away October 21, 2019 in Monroe, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, J W and Laura Walker Fox and her daughters Amanda Margaret Edmonds and Jillian Shea Edmonds.
She is survived by her son, William Thomas Edmonds Jr. (Tommy); sisters, Shaaron Hutto and husband Mark and Sybil Fox Todd; several nieces and nephews.
Nelwyn will always be remembered for her fiery spirit, love for her family and church and her loving devotion to her pets.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019