Resources
More Obituaries for Nelwyn Edmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelwyn F. Edmonds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelwyn F. Edmonds Obituary
Nelwyn F. Edmonds

Monroe - Funeral services for Nelwyn Faye Fox Edmonds, 73, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 5:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at North Crossings Church, visitation will be held from 4:00 PM-5:00 PM. Rev Trey Oldham will officiate.

Nelwyn was born March 17, 1946 in Shreveport, LA and passed away October 21, 2019 in Monroe, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, J W and Laura Walker Fox and her daughters Amanda Margaret Edmonds and Jillian Shea Edmonds.

She is survived by her son, William Thomas Edmonds Jr. (Tommy); sisters, Shaaron Hutto and husband Mark and Sybil Fox Todd; several nieces and nephews.

Nelwyn will always be remembered for her fiery spirit, love for her family and church and her loving devotion to her pets.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelwyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.