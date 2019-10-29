|
|
Nila "Polly" Givens Raborn
West Monroe - Funeral services for Nila "Polly" Givens Raborn, 82, of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Steve Franks will officiate. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
NIla was born February 27, 1937 in Chase, LA and passed away October 28, 2019 in West Monroe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Grace Givens; sisters, Eloise Holloway and Dorothy Miley; brothers, M. C. Givens, Kenneth Givens and Curtis Givens. She loved her family and church.
Nila is survived by a sister, Joyce Landry; brothers, Ralph Givens, Aubrey Givens and Melvin Givens; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Todd Givens, Glen Givens, Bubba Givens, Gregory Brown, Jr., Bruce Givens and Skip Miley.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Givens, Aubrey "Rip" Givens, Brooks Powell, Noah Brandon, Logan Braun and Lane Brown.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019