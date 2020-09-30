Nora Jean Thurman Dalton
West Monroe - Funeral services for Nora Jean Dalton will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 AM at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3834 Jonesboro, Road West Monroe. Bro. James Everage and Bro. Hughey Diffey will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church.
Nora Jean was born December 17, 1931 and earned her ultimate healing on September 29, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a much-loved wife almost 68 years, mother, church member and friend. Nora Jean was preceded in death by her son, Thomas "Tommy" Wyley Dalton, Jr. and daughter Marianne Dalton.
Nora Jean is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tommy" Wyley Dalton, Sr. and daughter Doris Jean Dalton Lively (Eugene), 7 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Cancer Society
.
