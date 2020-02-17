|
|
Nora Madeleine Brown Hinton
West Monroe - Memorial services for Madeleine Hinton, 78, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 11 am Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Community Baptist Church in West Monroe, officiated by Bro. Danny McIllvene.
Madeleine was born April 18, 1941 and passed from this life on January 31, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James, her son, Michael and her parents David "Snow" and Elnora Green Brown Benson. Survived by her daughter Leah Hinton; Grandchildren, Christopher Hinton, Parker Dash, Christina Hinton Rodriguez, Jordan Clevenger, Lance Clevenger; Great Grandchildren, Gavin Hinton, Emma Snow Hinton, Stella Dash, Jackson Dash, River Rodriguez; her faithful companion, Petals; and a host of cousins and lifelong friends.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020