Norma Lea Saucer Lowe
West Monroe - Funeral services for Norma Lea Saucer Lowe will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Christ Church with Pastor Tom Lowe, Rev. Jeremy Lowe, and Rev. Ryan Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the church. Norma Lowe passed away on September 10, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born at home in Kerlin, Arkansas on February 7, 1930. She attended Ouachita High School in Monroe, LA. and married her first love, Willie Ray Lowe on June 20, 1947. She was a very dedicated wife and mother and served with her husband, Reverend W. R. Lowe, as the Founding Pastors of Christ Church West Monroe, LA. The mother of five children, pastor's wife, grandmother, sister and friend… still she worked full-time jobs for many years to help her husband support the family and the fledgling church. Norma was an accomplished artist, baker and decorator, with a gift to take a little and turn it into much. Her quick wit and candid style has created many a memory for the people who loved her and who were loved by her. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, W. R. Lowe; her son James Wendell Lowe; and her infant daughter, Nina Joyce Lowe. Those left to cherish her memory are her three children and their families: Daughters - Alice Goldman, Linda Hendrix and her husband David; daughter-in-law Sherri Lowe; son - Rev. Tom Lowe and wife Trina; eight grandchildren - Heath Goldman, Josh Goldman, Tafta Hendrix, Tiffany Player and husband Jonathon, Rev. Jeremy Lowe and wife, Dana; Spencer Goldman Lowe; Rev. Ryan Lowe and his wife Lindsey; Morgan Lowe Buxton and husband Scotty; and seven great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be her grandsons - Heath Goldman, Josh Goldman, Ryan Lowe, Jeremy Lowe, Spencer Lowe, Scotty Buxton and great-grandsons - Gibson Buxton and Levi Lowe. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
