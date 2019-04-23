Services
Riser Funeral Home- Columbia
7131 Hwy 165 PO Box 57
Columbia, LA 71418
318-649-2311
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riser Funeral Home- Columbia
7131 Hwy 165 PO Box 57
Columbia, LA 71418
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Riser Funeral Home- Columbia
7131 Hwy 165 PO Box 57
Columbia, LA 71418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Odessa Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odessa Parker Martin


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Odessa Parker Martin Obituary
Odessa Parker Martin

Monroe - Funeral services for Odessa Martin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Riser Funeral Home Chapel in Columbia, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service; burial to follow at Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson, Louisiana.

Odessa Parker Martin was born on February 23, 1925, and she peacefully left this earth on April 21, 2019. She was born to the union of Mary and Nathaniel Parker in Grayson, Louisiana. She married IJ Martin and they lived in Lafayette, Louisiana and Metairie, Louisiana where they raised their son, Gary, later moving home to Caldwell Parish, and eventually to Monroe.

She loved her family, especially her granddaughter, of whom she was so very proud. She was always happiest when speaking of AnneMarie.

Her gentle and kind spirit was always something everyone noticed about her and she was quick to say thank you for the slightest of things. She lived through loss and difficulty, all the while still finding joy and laughter in her life.

She enjoyed making ceramics, growing plants and flowers, bowling, crocheting, and cooking. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Monroe, Louisiana for many years. She was the sweetest mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law. We will miss her loving ways, but we know she is rejoicing in heaven.

She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Gary L. Martin; husband, IJ Martin; parents, Mary and Nathaniel Parker; brothers, G.D. Parker, W.N. Parker, Maurice Parker, Clifton Walker Parker; and sister, Lou V. Parker Patterson.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her granddaughter whom she adored, AnneMarie Martin Collura (Stephen, Jr.; Metairie, LA); daughter-in-law, Ramona Riser Martin (Monroe, LA); sister, Elsie Parker McClung; brother, James (Sonny) Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers for the service include her loving family members: Jason Beauis, Michael Breen, Stewart Gentry, Todd Holloway, Michael King, Neil Riser, Bob Tucker, and Dennis Warner.

The family would like to thank everyone at St. Joseph's Assisted Living facility, Michelle, Kerri, and Sister Elizabeth, St. Joseph's Rehab Staff, Dr. Charles Morgan, and Sal Mora.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choosing.

Riser and Son Funeral Home

Columbia, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now