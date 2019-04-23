|
|
Odessa Parker Martin
Monroe - Funeral services for Odessa Martin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Riser Funeral Home Chapel in Columbia, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service; burial to follow at Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson, Louisiana.
Odessa Parker Martin was born on February 23, 1925, and she peacefully left this earth on April 21, 2019. She was born to the union of Mary and Nathaniel Parker in Grayson, Louisiana. She married IJ Martin and they lived in Lafayette, Louisiana and Metairie, Louisiana where they raised their son, Gary, later moving home to Caldwell Parish, and eventually to Monroe.
She loved her family, especially her granddaughter, of whom she was so very proud. She was always happiest when speaking of AnneMarie.
Her gentle and kind spirit was always something everyone noticed about her and she was quick to say thank you for the slightest of things. She lived through loss and difficulty, all the while still finding joy and laughter in her life.
She enjoyed making ceramics, growing plants and flowers, bowling, crocheting, and cooking. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Monroe, Louisiana for many years. She was the sweetest mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law. We will miss her loving ways, but we know she is rejoicing in heaven.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Gary L. Martin; husband, IJ Martin; parents, Mary and Nathaniel Parker; brothers, G.D. Parker, W.N. Parker, Maurice Parker, Clifton Walker Parker; and sister, Lou V. Parker Patterson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her granddaughter whom she adored, AnneMarie Martin Collura (Stephen, Jr.; Metairie, LA); daughter-in-law, Ramona Riser Martin (Monroe, LA); sister, Elsie Parker McClung; brother, James (Sonny) Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers for the service include her loving family members: Jason Beauis, Michael Breen, Stewart Gentry, Todd Holloway, Michael King, Neil Riser, Bob Tucker, and Dennis Warner.
The family would like to thank everyone at St. Joseph's Assisted Living facility, Michelle, Kerri, and Sister Elizabeth, St. Joseph's Rehab Staff, Dr. Charles Morgan, and Sal Mora.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choosing.
Riser and Son Funeral Home
Columbia, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 23, 2019