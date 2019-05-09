|
Olean Bishop Mardis
Monroe - Funeral services for Olean Bishop Mardis, 94, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Judy Bazer officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mardis was born December 7, 1924, in Taylor, AR, and passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Avalon Place, Monroe, LA. She was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church in Sterlington.
Mrs. Mardis was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mardis; son, Kenneth Mardis; son-in-law, Walter Ferrell "Charlie" Earl; two brothers, Glen and Clarence Smith; and two sisters, Deo Middleton Ford and Mattie L. Clevenger.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Mardis Earl; son, Wyman F. Mardis and wife Beverly; son, Jerry Mardis; daughter, Sylvia Mardis Sweet and husband Harvey; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Methodist Church, Sterlington, LA.
