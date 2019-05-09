Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Olean Bishop Mardis


1924 - 2019
Olean Bishop Mardis Obituary
Olean Bishop Mardis

Monroe - Funeral services for Olean Bishop Mardis, 94, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Judy Bazer officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Mardis was born December 7, 1924, in Taylor, AR, and passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Avalon Place, Monroe, LA. She was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church in Sterlington.

Mrs. Mardis was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mardis; son, Kenneth Mardis; son-in-law, Walter Ferrell "Charlie" Earl; two brothers, Glen and Clarence Smith; and two sisters, Deo Middleton Ford and Mattie L. Clevenger.

Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Mardis Earl; son, Wyman F. Mardis and wife Beverly; son, Jerry Mardis; daughter, Sylvia Mardis Sweet and husband Harvey; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Methodist Church, Sterlington, LA.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on May 9, 2019
