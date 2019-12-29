|
Pamela Dianne Cantrell Davis
Eros - Funeral services for Pamela Dianne Cantrell Davis will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Pastor Michael O'Neal, Pastor Michael Stravato, and Becky Purdy will officiate. Interment will follow at Clark Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. ~ 8:00 P.M., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe.
Pam was born May 29, 1955 in Monroe, Louisiana and passed away after a lengthy illness on December 28, 2019 at her home.
Pam was a longtime member of Family Church. She was a local business owner for over 30 years, including planning and hosting weddings and events. Pam was a Master Gardener in the Monroe Garden Club, and a member of Quota Club International. She is preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Golson Cantrell; aunts, Elaine Golson, Shirley Crowell; father-in-law and mother- in-law, Doc and Eunice Davis, co-founders of Family Church.
Pam is survived by her husband, Stan Davis; son, Jason Davis; daughter, Jessica Vu and husband Tuan; granddaughter, MyLinh Vu; many other cherished family and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Golson, Troy Golson, David Griffin, Jeremy Calhoun, Jarrod Golson, Jerrod Baugh, and Peyton Hattaway.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019