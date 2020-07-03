1/1
Pascal "Chris" Christian
Pascal "Chris" Christian

West Monroe - Graveside Services for Mr. Pascal "Chris" Christian, 88, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Waymond Warren officiating. Visitation will be held from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. on Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Mr. Pascal "Chris" Christian was born in Lily, LA, on October 31, 1931 and left this earthly life on July 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Chris was a faithful member of Fair Park Baptist Church and loved the Lord. He touched many lives during his 63 years as a barber. He had a quiet demeanor and a smile for everyone that came in the shop. But his real passion was playing the fiddle and on Monday night you could usually find him playing along with his friends for the patrons at the Guest House in West Monroe. He loved music, especially bluegrass and country music. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Tot Christian; and brothers, Jiles Christian, Gerald Christian, and Coy Christian.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; and sons, Michael Christian and Greg (Lynne) Christian. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Devin, Alex, Chelsea, and Cameron; three great grandchildren, Maressa, Freya, and Lucy; and a host of other family and friends.

Goodbye for now Mr. Chris…we shall meet again in Heaven.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
