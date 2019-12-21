|
Patricia Ann Hawkins Wolff
Monroe - A celebration of life for Patricia Hawkins Wolff will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1901 Lexington Avenue.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. until time of service at the church. Officiating will be the Reverend Roy Brian Moore. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Monroe. Patricia Hawkins Wolff passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness. She was born on May 6, 1938, to Jane and E.C. Hawkins, in St. Louis, Missouri. Pat graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.S. in Nursing in 1960. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. While at Mizzou, she met the love of her life, James R. Wolff. Pat and Jim were married on December 27, 1959. After her graduation from nursing school and Jim's from medical school, they traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma and Austin, Texas for Jim's internships and San Diego, California for his residency. They were stationed at Tachikawa U.S. Airforce Base in Japan for three years. They moved to Monroe in 1969, for Jim to start private practice with The Woman's Clinic. Pat and Jim had four daughters; Susan Wolff Herold (Charles), Linda Wolff Perry, Marcia Wolff Gsell (George), and Cindy Wolff Barnes (Jerry). They had nine grandchildren; Michelle Herold McIntyre (Andy), Natolie Herold Grabert (Trent), Charles Herold IV, Caroline Perry, Camille Perry, Julia Gsell, Ally Gsell, Mary Elizabeth Barnes, and Anna Kate Barnes; as well as two step grandchildren; Britton Barnes (Jennifer) and Briley Barnes Cordasco (Brian). She had two great grandsons; Andrew McIntyre and James McIntyre; as well as four step great grandchildren; Jillian and Georgia Barnes, Luke and Juliet Cordasco. Pat was a devoted wife and mother. She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, hosting parties, cooking, sewing, playing golf and tennis. Pat and Jim loved to spend time at Lake D'Arbonne with friends and family for many years. After Jim's death, Pat became an avid golfer. She was known to play thirty-six holes in a day on a regular basis on "every day that ends in y"! Pat was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Ouachita Parish Medical Society, Monroe Junior League, Bayou DeSiard Country Club, BDCC Ladies Golf Association, and "Ole Bridge" Investment Club. Pat is also survived by her sister Beverly Schulze (Larry) of St. Louis, Missouri; nephew Todd Schulze; nieces Kim Boehme (Jason) and Amy Chadakhtzian (Danny); brothers-in-law, Lee Wolff, John Wolff (Carolyn), and Jerry Wolff; nephew, Jerry Wolff Jr., and niece, Susan Wolff Snyder (Jim) and many other family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim; her parents Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Hawkins Jr.; her in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. V.A. Wolff; sisters-in-law Suzanne Wolff, Joanne Wolff and Joan Clark. Pallbearers will be Charles Herold, IV, Britton Barnes, Andy McIntyre, Trent Grabert, Brian Cordasco, Bob Stratton, Bill Harvey, and Jim Goldman.
We want to give special thanks to Ilene Eaton and Jackie Walker for their years of compassionate care for our mother during her darkest of days. We would also like to acknowledge gratitude to Serenity Care Providers and the staff of Ascend Hospice, Glory Therapy, Believe and Achieve Therapy, St. Paul's Wednesday night cooking crew, the "Lunch Bunch of Pat's", and the community of friends that supported Pat and our family during these years. Your kindness and love for our mother and our family will never be forgotten. Memorials may be given to St. Paul's United Methodist Cooking Club or the .
