Patricia Ann Rieger



Calhoun - Funeral services for Patricia Ann Rieger, age 73 of Calhoun, LA will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bethel Assembly of God, 4813 Hadley St., Monroe, LA. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Calhoun, LA under the direction of Riser Funeral Home. The visitation will be at Bethel Assembly of God on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5 PM until 8 PM.



