Patricia Ann Rieger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Rieger

Calhoun - Funeral services for Patricia Ann Rieger, age 73 of Calhoun, LA will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bethel Assembly of God, 4813 Hadley St., Monroe, LA. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Calhoun, LA under the direction of Riser Funeral Home. The visitation will be at Bethel Assembly of God on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5 PM until 8 PM.

Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethel Assembly of God
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Burial
Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bethel Assembly of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riser Funeral Homes- Columbia
7131 Hwy 165
Columbia, LA 71418
318-649-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved