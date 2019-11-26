|
Patricia Barnette Rice
Columbia - Funeral services for Patricia Barnette Rice, age 89, will be held at 2 PM Friday, November 29, 2019 from the sanctuary of Fellowship Baptist Church, Columbia with Bro. Robert Cooke, Bro. Jerry Wayne Hendrixson, Bro. Chris Bennett and Bro. Brian Rankin officiating. Interment will follow at Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Riser and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors prior to the service on Friday from 10 AM until 2 PM at the church.
Patricia was born October 4, 1930 at West Monroe, LA to the union of her parents, John Quincy Whitlock and Dettie Delancey Whitlock and she passed from this life November 25, 2019 at West Monroe, LA. Patricia worked for many years at Citizens Hospital in Columbia until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling through the years with family and friends. As the matriarch of her family, she leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and compassion. She attended Fellowship Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church through the years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husbands: Leroy Barnette and Lavelle Rice, her son Danny Barnette and brothers: J. Q. Whitlock and Gene Whitlock.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Randy Barnette (Robin), Pam McGuire (Charles), Sherry Varner (Marty), Sharon Richmond (Tim), Cindy Ballard and Susan Duplissey (Rick); brother, Louis Whitlock (Judy); sisters: Johnnie Brister and Kitty Carter; sister-in-law, Jan Whitlock; twenty-one grandchildren; fifty great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren; and her dear friends Katherine Hebert, Lois Whitlock and Lois Delancey. A special thank you goes to Kristy Varner, who took such good care of her.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Barnette, Colby Owens, Caleb Duplissey, Adam Ballard, Matthew Ballard, Jason Varner, Garrett Madden, Grant Madden and Armer King. Her great-grandsons will be honorary pallbearers.
Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019