|
|
Patricia (Pat) Dianne Spillers Williams
Calhoun -
Patricia (Pat) Dianne Spillers Williams of Calhoun Louisiana, traveled to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 72 surrounded by her husband, Alton, & both of her children. She was born August 19, 1947 in Monroe LA, graduated from West Monroe High School in 1965, and achieved BA, Masters and a Masters +30 degrees in education from Northeast Louisiana University. Service to her community, church, and especially young people was a hallmark of Pat's life. Pat was an educator in Ouachita & St. Tammany parishes for 33 years. She taught 1st grade at Kiroli Elementary & 5th grade at George Welch and Mandeville Middle schools in addition to training & mentoring numerous college student teachers over the years. She left a positive impact on the lives of so many students and blossoming teachers by sharing her teaching philosophy..."I want to create an eagerness to learn that will continue throughout the students' lives and beyond their school years." In 1985, she was honored as Louisiana's Educator of the year.
Pat was a long- time member of West Monroe First Baptist Church and a member of Prayers Plus life group. After her retirement in 2003, she enjoyed playing golf & tennis, traveling with her husband, Pokeno nights with the ladies, & spoiling her grandchildren. Pat also volunteered to tutor students with the Kids Hope program, serve as sponsor to Sound Foundations youth choir, serve as her Life Group treasurer, secretary, & outreach leader, and was a founding member to help start the Northeast Louisiana Prayer Support Group for cancer survivors.
Pat is preceded in death by her grandparents Jeff & Ida Spillers of Calhoun; grandparents Rev. Charlie & Clara Mae Moore of West Monroe; father Boyd L. Spillers of West Monroe; great-aunt Irene Moore St. Clergy of West Monroe; and uncle Charles Moore of Bastrop.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Alton Williams; mother Dorothy Moore Spillers of West Monroe; daughter Cherie Williams Robertson (husband Rick) of Broad Run VA; son Rick Williams (wife Heather) of Bentonville AR; sister Carolyn Faye Spillers Newman of White Oak TX; aunt Mary Moore Lane (husband Martin) of Jasper TX; 6 grandchildren Caroline, Conner & Caleb Robertson & Will, Mae & Bo Williams; 2 step-grandchildren Christina Ladner & Corey Robertson and 4 step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, & cousins. Pat was also blessed with numerous close friends whom she considered as family.
A graveside funeral service for Pat Williams, 72, of West Monroe will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA with Dr. Mark Fenn and Chaplain Ricky Baker officiating. Burial services will be facilitated by Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe, LA.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Frazier, Terry Nolan, Richard Harris, Jim Turner, Conner Robertson, and Will Williams and honorary pallbearers are the men of the Prayers Plus life group.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the or Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.
To limit COVID-19 exposure, all are invited to virtually attend the graveside services via Facebook Live event, Celebrating Pat's Life, Wednesday, April 8th @ 2:00pm. Words of comfort can also be shared with the family via her CaringBridge site,
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/patwilliams8/ or via funeral home website https://www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Pat-Spillers-Williams.
Published in The News Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020