Patricia Nevill Barham
Kerrville, TX - Patricia Nevill Barham, 68, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, while at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Pat was born on August 1, 1951, in Houston, where she attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier Junior High, and Lamar High School. She graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Pat passed away from complications from a fall incurred in early January.
Pat lived in San Antonio where two of her three children were born. Her oldest was born in Scottsdale, Arizona. She later moved to Monroe, Louisiana where she was very involved in the local community. She was active in her church and earned her Life Master in Bridge. Her recent affiliations in Kerrville were DAR, PEO, multiple bridge games, and Daughters of the King, Path of Life Bible Study and Cottage Shop at St. Peters Church, where she was a member. She left many friends in all places who loved her dearly. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ivan Nevill Jr.; her sister, Rebecca Clark Nevill; and her daughter, Anne Duval Barham. She is survived by her mother, Claire Henley Lutey; sons, Andrew Larkin Barham and Allen Forrester Barham
and wife, Tiffany Townsend Barham; and their three children, Annie, Ben, and Allie. Pat is also survived by her sister, Marianne N. Crain and husband, Carter;
their two children, Karina Adams Cascadden and Davis Henley Crain and wife, Alison; and all their children, Tucker and Harrison Cascadden, Libby and Weston Crain.
Pat's wishes were to be laid to rest beside her daughter, Anne, in Oak Ridge, Louisiana. Her graveside service and burial will be 11:00AM Monday, June 15, 2020, in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Oak Ridge, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be sent to either St. Peters Church, 320 St. Peter St., Kerrville, Texas, 78028 or Hope House, PO Box 457, Liberty Hill, Texas, 78642.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.