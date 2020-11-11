1/1
Patricia Snelling Pipes
Patricia Snelling Pipes

Monroe - Funeral services for Patricia Snelling Pipes, 93, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church, in Monroe, with Rev. Gregg Riley, and Rev. Don Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.

Mrs. Patricia was born August 11, 1927 in New Orleans, LA to her parents, Dr. John Garrison and Norma Snelling, and passed away at her home in Monroe, LA on November 09, 2020. She was a graduate of Neville High School and went on to earn her degree in Sociology from LSU in Baton Rouge, LA. She retired from her career of thirty years as a purchaser in Food Services from ULM. Mrs. Patricia was a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church and served in Daughters of the King and Daughters of the Holy Cross and was a member of the KAPPA KAPPA GAMMA Sorority, and the Monroe Junior League. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved and was loved beyond measure and will be dearly missed by all.

Mrs. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, John and Norma Verlaque Snelling; and her brother-in-law, Toby Bancroft, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patricia Ann Pipes, and Kathryn Sue Pipes Costa; sons, John Dudley Pipes and fiancé, Ramona, and Robert Thomas Pipes, Jr. and wife, Christine; sisters, Joan Bancroft, and Kay Jordan and husband, John; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Pipes, Douglas Bickley, Bryan Tucker, Brick Tucker, Layton Pipes, and Cullen Jordan.

Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mrs. Patricia's caregivers, Candy Teer, LaShonda Jones, Yolanda Jones, and Mert McIntyre, and the staff at St. Joseph's Hospice for the wonderful care they have given Mrs. Patricia.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
