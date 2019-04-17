Patsy (Pat) Jean Cordes Daehn Meeks



Calhoun, LA - Patsy (Pat) Jean Cordes Daehn Meeks passed away Saturday night in Calhoun in a tragic accident associated with severe flooding in the area. After spending Saturday evening with family, Pat had left to prepare for church the next day, excited to fulfill her ongoing role volunteering with the church's daycare.



Pat was born March 17, 1939 in St. Louis, MO to George and Madie Cordes. Her mother Madie died in childbirth, and she was adopted by her mother's brother and wife, Frank and Jean Daehn of St. Louis.



She grew up with their children Marianne Daehn Wilson of Fenton, MO, and the late Michael Daehn and Janet Roberts . She was able to keep in touch with her birth siblings, Cornelia Paul (deceased), Ralph Cordes of Portland, Maine and Donald Cordes of Greenville, Texas. These 3 siblings were included in extended family gatherings by Frank and Jean Daehn.



Pat had just celebrated her 80th birthday with many family members in conjunction with St Patrick's day celebrations in New Orleans. She had lived in the Monroe area since 1974 and moved to Calhoun several years ago. Survivors include her 5 children and 5 grandchildren: Clark of Jacksonville, Florida (Ken Horton); Keith, of Calhoun; Dana Meeks Hansel of New Orleans (Steve); Karl of Lake Dallas, TX (Marshelle); and Curtis of Orangevale, CA (Lynette) and the father of the children, Hope Meeks; 5 grandchildren, Kelsey Meeks; Paige Meeks; Mason Meeks; Justin Meeks; and Nicholas Meeks. Pat's greatest joy was in her role as "Meemaw" and "Grandma Pat," offering amazing love and care to all, along with 5 step grandchildren, Derek (Amy), Andrew (Tonya), Paula (Tracy), Alex and Nick and 8 step great grandchildren.



She relished playing board and card games, traveled widely, and loved cooking for and participating in family gatherings.



Pat was a faithful member of the North Monroe Baptist Church, there will be a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with memorial services at 2:00 p.m., and a reception to follow at the church on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She will be laid to rest at 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 20,2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in St. Louis, MO in a family plot.



Flowers can be sent to the church or, in lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the North Monroe Baptist Church building fund in memory of Pat Meeks.



