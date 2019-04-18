|
Patsy Love Young
Farmerville - Funeral services celebrating the life of Patsy Love Young, of Farmerville, LA, will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Farmerville, LA, with Rev. Kurt Auger officiating. Interment to follow at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Friday until services at the church.
Mrs. Young died peacefully on April 14, 2019, at the Arbor Rose Assisted Living Home. She was 85 years old.
Patsy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Farmerville, where she served her church in numerous capacities, including a member of the choir and church florist. She was a member of The Louisiana Baptist Singing Women, The Garden Club and The Union Parish Book Club. Her true passion was her family and especially her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren and their families. Pitty traveled near and far to attend their many activities, events and celebrations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Robroy M. Young; son, Rob Roy Young; mother, Ovie Reagan; and father and step-mother, Ottis and Maurine Albritton Reagan.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Pat Shoemaker (Keith) and Fran Young; son, Jock Young (Shelli); sister, Peggy Reagan; grandchildren, Erik Shoemaker (Ellen), Ethan Shoemaker (Blair), Luke Shoemaker, Nicholas Young, Ryan Young (Marissa), Kate Yakaboski (Anthony) and Sarah Young; three great grandchildren, Matthew, Rylee and Selby; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Erik Shoemaker, Ethan Shoemaker, Luke Shoemaker, Nicholas Young, Ryan Young and Keith Shoemaker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church in Farmerville, LA.
Special thanks and appreciation to the staffs of the Arbor Rose Nursing Home and Union Parish Hospital for the exceptional care and love they gave to our mother.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 18, 2019