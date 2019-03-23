Patsy "Pat" Ruth Holliman



West Monroe - Patsy (Pat) Ruth Holliman, 63, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born July 30, 1955 in Monroe, LA to Herbert and Mildred (Boyett) Holliman.



Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe with Rev. Waymon Warren and Rev. Jeff Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, LA. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.



Pat was loved by her family, friends and co-workers. She was a dedicated teacher and coach for 40 years. Her love for her students was evident by her firm but fair approach. Pat possessed a down to earth nature and love for people and life. Her sweet smile could light up any room. She loved to sing with the church choir and had the voice of an angel. Now, she is singing with the heavenly choir above. The loves of her life were her nieces and great-nieces and nephews.



After retirement she volunteered at St. Francis Medical Center in the Newborn Nursery. Rocking those sweet babies gave her great joy.



Pat was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Holliman, Sr. and her mother, Mildred Boyett Holliman.



Pat is survived by her sister, Martha Holliman Preston, West Monroe; brother, Herbert Holliman, Jr., West Monroe; her precious nieces, Amy Preston Shelby (Robert) Prairieville, LA and Kelly Nicole Preston, Dallas, TX and great-nephews and nieces, Cade Shelby, Ian Shelby, Tate Shelby, Cai Shelby, Abram Shelby, Emma Shelby, Sarah Shelby, Asa Shelby, Isaac Shelby and Anna Claire Shelby. They were the loves of her life. She will be missed greatly by her family as well as friends and co-workers.



Pallbearers will be Cade Shelby, Ian Shelby, Tate Shelby, Craig Pate, Paul Coburn and Paul Crew.



Honorary pallbearers will be Cai Shelby, Abram Shelby, Asa Shelby, Isaac Shelby, Jim Norris, Wayne Cranford and Tim O'Neal.



Memorials may be made to Fair Park Baptist Church or the .



Pat's favorite scripture:



To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under Heaven… Ecclesiastes 3:1



