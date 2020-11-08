Patty Dean Hayes
Farmerville - Funeral services for Patty Dean Hayes, 79, of Farmerville, LA will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Family Church of Christ in Farmerville, LA. Officiating the service will be Pastor Ben Walker. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Church. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill Taylor Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville, LA.
Patty was born on November 29, 1940 in Farmerville, LA., and passed away on November 7, 2020 in Farmerville, LA. Patty obtained a Bachelors degree from Northeast Louisiana University and a master's degree plus thirty from Louisiana Tech. She taught 30 years in the Union Parish school system. She had a passion for teaching and touched many of her student's lives over the years.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. You could always find her watching the grand kids play ball, attending band concerts, drama productions and numerous birthday parties. Patty enjoyed sitting outside watching the cows and spending time with her pets, Rocky, Douie, Baby Girl, Shiloh and Hunter. She enjoyed riding around the farm.
She was pre-deceased by her beloved son Paul Wright Hayes, II and her parents, William LaVelle Dean and Ruby Allen Dean.
She is now reunited with her beloved son, Paul W, and we can only imagine the reunion taking place.
Survivors include: her husband of 62 years, Paul Wright Hayes, sister, Jean Dean Hood and brother William Lavelle Dean, Jr., children: Kim Hayes Boyd (Keith), Kelly Hayes Johnson (Ron) and Paula Hayes Strickland (Chris), grandchildren: Mel Edwards, Amy Edwards, Jonathan Boyd, Hannah Dixon Felkel, John Srouji, Hampton Srouji, Ryan Phelps, Kyle Phelps, Rachael Strickland Morgan, Christian Paul Strickland, and Katherine Hayes Black .9 great- grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Dr. Venter's and his staff and a special thank you to Libby Smith.
" What would we do without memories" P.W. Hayes
