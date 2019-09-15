|
Patty Wilkes McKaskle
West Monroe - Funeral services for Patty Wilkes McKaskle, 89 of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday September 16, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe with Rev. Jordy McKaskle and Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Mrs. McKaskle was born on September 17, 1929 and passed away on September 13, 2019 in West Monroe, LA surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and retired from the Ouachita Parish School System. Mrs. McKaskle loved gardening, fishing and camping, but her true love was her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Courtney (C. D.) McKaskle, Son-in-law, Larry Rutledge, siblings, Desmond Wilkes, W.L. Wilkes, Jr, Dessie Borque and J.E. Wilkes
Survivors include her children, Janet Rutledge, Keith McKaskle and wife, Pam, and Scott McKaskle and wife, Suzanne all of West Monroe, LA.; grandchildren, Jessica McKaskle of Haughton, LA., Gabe Rutledge of Ocean Springs, MS., Josh McKaskle and wife Amanda of Calhoun, LA., Zach Rutledge and wife Jessica of Montpelier, LA., Clay McKaskle and wife Chasity of West Monroe, LA., Cole McKaskle and wife Lara of West Monroe, LA., Jordy McKaskle and wife Jessika of Carl JunctIon, MO.; great grandchildren, Savanah Hardin and husband Ryan, Whit McKaskle, Jesse Feeback, Porter Rutledge, Tait McKaskle, Jesse Rutledge, Skylar McKaskle, Piper McKaskle, and Haddon McKaskle; sisters, Jackie McCain, Mae Howze, Jean Camrasana, Joyce Tolar, and Beverly Caples
Pallbearers will be Gabe Rutledge, Josh McKaskle, Zach Rutledge, Clay McKaskle, Cole McKaskle, Jordy McKaskle, Whit McKaskle, Jesse Feeback, Porter Rutledge, Jesse Rutledge, Tait McKaskle, and Haddon McKaskle
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Sunday September 15, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA.
Online Registry/Condolence: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019