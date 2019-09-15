Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty McKaskle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Wilkes McKaskle


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty Wilkes McKaskle Obituary
Patty Wilkes McKaskle

West Monroe - Funeral services for Patty Wilkes McKaskle, 89 of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday September 16, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe with Rev. Jordy McKaskle and Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Mrs. McKaskle was born on September 17, 1929 and passed away on September 13, 2019 in West Monroe, LA surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and retired from the Ouachita Parish School System. Mrs. McKaskle loved gardening, fishing and camping, but her true love was her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Courtney (C. D.) McKaskle, Son-in-law, Larry Rutledge, siblings, Desmond Wilkes, W.L. Wilkes, Jr, Dessie Borque and J.E. Wilkes

Survivors include her children, Janet Rutledge, Keith McKaskle and wife, Pam, and Scott McKaskle and wife, Suzanne all of West Monroe, LA.; grandchildren, Jessica McKaskle of Haughton, LA., Gabe Rutledge of Ocean Springs, MS., Josh McKaskle and wife Amanda of Calhoun, LA., Zach Rutledge and wife Jessica of Montpelier, LA., Clay McKaskle and wife Chasity of West Monroe, LA., Cole McKaskle and wife Lara of West Monroe, LA., Jordy McKaskle and wife Jessika of Carl JunctIon, MO.; great grandchildren, Savanah Hardin and husband Ryan, Whit McKaskle, Jesse Feeback, Porter Rutledge, Tait McKaskle, Jesse Rutledge, Skylar McKaskle, Piper McKaskle, and Haddon McKaskle; sisters, Jackie McCain, Mae Howze, Jean Camrasana, Joyce Tolar, and Beverly Caples

Pallbearers will be Gabe Rutledge, Josh McKaskle, Zach Rutledge, Clay McKaskle, Cole McKaskle, Jordy McKaskle, Whit McKaskle, Jesse Feeback, Porter Rutledge, Jesse Rutledge, Tait McKaskle, and Haddon McKaskle

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Sunday September 15, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA.

Online Registry/Condolence: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now