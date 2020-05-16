|
Paul Arthur McMillan
Swartz - Paul Arthur McMillan, 87, of Swartz, La., passed away May 12, 2020 in Centreville, Ms. A family memorial service will be held in the near future. Paul was born July 24, 1932 in Darnell, La. to Hermon & Pearlie McMillan. Paul is survived by his two sons, Lane (Ronda) McMillan and Joey McMillan; two daughters, Paulette (Richard) Wells and Denise McMillan; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, & 1 great great grandchild and brother, Ben McMillan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty (2001),his daughter Lynette Phillips, his grandson Justin Wells, great grandson Kyle Phillips, three brothers & three sisters. My comfort in my suffering is this: Your promise preserves my life. Psalm 119:50
Published in The News Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020