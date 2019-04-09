|
|
Paul Haman Storment
Bastrop - Paul Haman Storment, Lt. Colonel (retired), 87
Paul H. Storment, Lt. Colonel (Retired) passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7th surrounded by his family. Born in Bastrop, LA on October 22, 1931, he was raised on the Peach Orchard property by his parents Warren and Pauline Storment who managed it. He grew up attending First United Methodist Church of Bastrop, never missing a Sunday for 14 years. An avid pilot and fisherman for most of his life, his love of aviation started as a child with models and officially "took off" in 1952 when he first soloed. A graduate of Bastrop High School, he attended LA Tech prior to joining the service. He joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and served our country for 21 years as a combat fighter pilot retiring with honors in 1974. He then worked for International Paper as a designer draftsman and part time as a crop duster in the Summers. He retired from IP in 1992 and enjoyed a third career as a commercial and charter pilot until he was 70. During his 50 plus year career in aviation he logged more than 10,000 hours flying over 20 different models of aircraft. He was honored by the FAA in 2017 with the Orville & Wilbur Wright Master Pilot award, the 32nd recipient in Louisiana. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the family of the late Paulette Pipes who in large part made his career in aviation possible along with everyone he flew with or for over the years that ultimately made his dream of flying a reality.
Paul was the friend and loving husband to Cecile Shamblin Storment for 62 years who survives along with his adoring children Paul Gregory Storment, Rebecca Storment Garcia (husband Jose') and John David Storment (wife Margaret); grand children Joseph Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, Jack Storment and Emily Storment.
Bastrop was home to Paul Storment and he had no desire to live anywhere else. The family is grateful to the many friends, extended family and the church who all showed their support during the last few years as his health declined. In conclusion, we would like to recognize the compassionate care provided by Linda Barnes, Connie McNeil, and the staff at Lagniappe Health Care, St. Francis Hospital, Glenwood Hospital, and Premier Hospice that collectively made his passing as peaceful as it could be.
Funeral services for Paul Storment will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jose` Garcia officiating. Interment will follow in Beekman Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Golden Funeral Home.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 9, 2019