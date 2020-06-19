Paul Harris White
Shreveport - Paul Harris White was born March 10, 1928, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 15, 2020. Services celebrating his life will be at the Mullhearn Funeral Home on Sterlington Rd. at 2PM Monday June 22, 2020, with Rev. Charles Dupree and Rev. Henry Dawson officiating. The family will have a visitation before the service beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. White was born in Tallulah, LA, to Claude Earl and Maxi Lee white. He was the youngest of seven children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxie Lee White and Claude Earl White; and siblings, Claude Earl White, Jr., Dick White, Rodney White, Rosemary Schreiber, Betty Sue Shumway, and Wanda White.
Mr. White's father was a farm manager and as a young boy the family moved to Vidalia, LA, and then to Foules, LA. Paul graduated from Sicily Island HS in 1945 and from LSU in 1950 earning a degree in forestry. In July 1950, he married the love of his life, Mary Lou Mount. He entered the US Armed Forces in November 1950, serving as a US Army Sergeant as a combat construction Foreman in the Korean War. After being honorably discharged in 1952, he took his first forestry job in the small sawmill town of Fisher, LA. To Mary Lou's elation, in 1953, they moved to Monroe, LA, taking a job with United Gas. He and Mary Lou remained in Monroe for 67 years. After retiring from Riverwood paper Company, he became a realtor and then got his broker's license. He and Mary Lou formed a small company and sold real estate together for many years. His oldest son Dan Had a traumatic head injury and Paul, Mary Lou, and Dan lived together taking care of each other for over 22 years. The three of them moved to Shreveport in January of 2020.
Paul grew up on the farm and loved the land and being outdoors. He had his own small farm near Alto, LA, for many years. He loved horses and his favorite horse was a beautiful quarter horse "Red". Mr. White also Loved hunting, fishing, golf, gardening, sports, and especially the LSU Tigers and N.O. Saints. His favorite player of all time was Archie Manning. But, the thing he loved the most was being with his family.
Paul and Mary Lou joined College Place Baptist Church in 1953, and remained there for over 60 years. Paul had a special affection for the longtime pastor at CPBC, Bro. T. Earl Ogg. He was a deacon at CPBC for over 50 years, where he taught 16-year-old boys Sunday school for over 25 years which affected the lives of countless young men with his special knack for teaching the Bible with humor and interest. He then taught adult classes well into his 80s. Most of his closest relationships were formed at College Place.
He was a true servant of the Lord. He believed in God, country, and family. He was a kind, gentle, caring, compassionate, loving, giving and humorous man. Mr. White was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was truly one of the "Greatest Generation" and he will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou White; children, Amy Kay Hoover, Dan Paul White, Sandy Elizabeth Brake and Dr. Kelly Estes White (Tami); grandchildren, Abby Wright, Madison Hoover, Megan Eidner, Patrick Hoover, Harris White, and Katie White; and four great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Greg Green, Dr. Scott Barron, Dr. Rajan Khana, Dr. Bob Massingill and all of the caring nurses and staff at the Cancer Center of Monroe, to Christus Highland CTC in Shreveport, and to the loving and caring staff at Montclaire Parc in Shreveport.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Hoover, Dr. Bill Hughes, Lee Jenkins, Dick Junkin, John Ward Junkin, Darrell Washam, and Harris White. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Blate, Floyd Mahaffey, and Ron Shemwell.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Baptist Church in Monroe or to the Christus Highland Cancer Treatment Center in Shreveport.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.