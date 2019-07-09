|
|
Paul M. Schauf
St. Joseph - On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Paul Marvin Schauf, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer.
Paul was born on March 9, 1955, in Newellton, Louisiana, to Marvin and Angela (Mignano) Schauf. He is a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He graduated from Tensas Academy in 1973 and went on to earn a B.A. in criminal justice from Northeast Louisiana University in 1977. On September 2, 1978, he married Jacqueline Day. They raised two children, Elizabeth and Bennett.
Paul had a passion for life and loved people. He adored working in law enforcement and loved Tensas Parish. A constant jokester, Paul was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Paul took pride in keeping his yard mowed to perfection. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and Rainey, John Bennett, and Harper adored "Pops".
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, and his mother, Ann as well as his siblings, P.T., Mary Angela, and Katie. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, his children, Elizabeth Matthews (George) and Bennett Schauf (Natalie), his grandchildren Rainey and John Bennett Matthews and Harper Schauf in addition to extended family, friends and coworkers.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., and a funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 2 o'clock p.m. followed by his burial at Lakewood Plantation in St. Joseph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tensas Academy, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or the cancer .
Pallbearers will be James Arceneaux, Bill Crigler, Britt Keahey, Bob Manning, Will Manning, Rusty Ratcliff, Doug Sloane and Stewart Smith. Honorary pallbearers are the Tensas Parish Sheriff's Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Gill First National Funeral Home
Winnsboro, LA
Published in The News Star on July 9, 2019