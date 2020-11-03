Dr. Paul Penn Kapp, Jr
Funeral services for Paul Penn Kapp, Jr., 87, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home. 2308 Sterlington Rd., Monroe, with Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Paul was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on December 1, 1932 to Paul and Vera Rials Kapp, and passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He graduated from Baton Rouge High school in 1952 and attended and received his B.S in Agriculture (1956) from Louisiana State University. Paul entered the Army following graduation but was honorably discharged upon the death of his father in 1957 to care for his mother. He then returned to LSU to obtain his M.S. and PhD (1966).
After working with the Louisiana Agriculture Experiment Stations, Paul came to Northeast Louisiana State College's Agriculture Program to manage the college farm and teach Horticulture. He enjoyed teaching and working with the Agriculture students. Some of his students may remember crawfish boils at the farm, working with in the greenhouse, and his Teaching with Plants classes, which were geared for teachers. He also appeared on the Mildred Swift program on KNOE to demonstrate different techniques with plants.
While at NLU, he met the Love of his life, Ann. They married in 1968 and he became the instant father of three children, whom he adopted and loved the rest of his life.
Paul was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Monroe and the Anna Gray Noe Sunday School class for many years.
Paul retired from NLU as an Associate Professor in the Agriculture Department in August of 1991. He enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, traveling, throughout the USA and internationally with Ann, visiting with family and LSU football.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years, Dr. Ann Kapp, sister-in-law, Alice Baggett, and two brothers-in-law, Don Halsell and Thurston Baggett. He is survived by son, John P. Kapp and wife Sylvia; daughter, Becki Kapp Kelly and husband Mike, son, Robert B. Kapp and wife Lisa; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; sister-in-law Jean Halsell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt love and appreciation to Letitia Thurman for her loving care and familial support. Special thanks to Dr. Owen Meyers whose kind words and demeanor always instantly made Paul feel better. Also thank you to the nurses, CNA's, therapists, and staff at Ouachita Healthcare and Cornerstone Specialty for taking care of Mr. Paul with kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or Beautiful Deliverance Ministries at www.beautifuldeliverance.com
.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA