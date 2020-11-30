Paula Lynn BanksMonroe - Funeral Service for Mrs. Paula Lynn Banks, 65, of Monroe, LA, will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 2, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bastrop, LA.Paula Lynn Banks, "Sis" was born Sept 26, 1955 in Delhi, La to parents, Earl R. Banks and "Tootsie" Colvin Banks. Sis passed away November 27, 2020, after a brief illness. Sis is survived by her long-time significant other, Ken Smolosky, brother, Sedric E. Banks, two nephews, Hutton Banks and wife, Abi; Harrison Banks and fiancée Alex McElwee and great nieces Hattie Grace Banks, Anna Katherine Banks and Ellie McElwee.At age 4, the family home near Transylvania, La., burned and they moved to West Monroe. Sis graduated from St. Frederick High, earned her BA at NLU and entered mortgage banking business in Monroe. Later, Sis excelled as bank president in Destin, Fl. before eventually moving back to Monroe to care for her parents - which she did in every way possible...and often, beyond what was possible.No human ever had a bigger heart for animals and underprivileged people. Sis loved all animals and had a variety of pets - cats, dogs, goldfish, ponies, ducks, rabbits, squirrels, chickens and a canary. Sis was fiercely independent, loyal and unselfish. She loved laughter and always favored the underdog. Sis will be dearly missed by her friends and family, who loved her so very much. The family asks any memorials be given to an animal shelter of your choice.Visitation will from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.Online registry/condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe