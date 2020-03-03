|
Pauline McCurley
Winnsboro - Funeral service for Pauline McCurley, 96, of Winnsboro, LA will be held at Sardis Baptist Church in Winnsboro on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10AM with Bro. Wayne Stroud and Bro. Eddie Wayne Rhymes, under the direction of Young's Community Funeral Home.
Pauline was born on May 12, 1923 in Wildsville, LA and passed from this life on March 2, 2020 in Winnsboro, LA with all of her children by her side. She was a farmer, a CNA, and a paraprofessional.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Chevallier Aswell; husband, Shirley McCurley; five brothers, Louis, Clifford, J.B., Sydney, and Allen Aswell; and 2 sisters, Oraline Nichols and June Young.
Pauline is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sister. Her three daughters are Linda McCurley Futch, Vicki Harris and her husband Glenn, and Paula Maxwell and her husband Keith; two sons, Leon McCurley and Larry McCurley and his wife Tonya; five grandchidlren, Tina McCurley, Tara Robbins, Brent Harris, Ty McCurley, and Trace McCurley; four great-grandchildren, Lindsey Robbins, Justin Robbins, Ethan Harris, and Kyle Harris; and one sister, Christine Lofton. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and her loving friend and care-giver, Alice Guthrie.
Pallbearers are Leon, Larry, Ty, and Trace McCurley, Glenn Harris, and Keith Maxwell.
The family would like to receive friends at Sardis Baptist Church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5PM until 8PM.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020