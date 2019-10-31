|
|
Pearl Hill McLemore
West Monroe - Mrs. Pearl Hill McLemore,90, of West Monroe, Louisiana, passed from this life on October 19, 2019.
She was born January 29, 1929 in Alba Texas, to her parents, Novie and Cecil Doyle Hill. Mrs. Pearl was a secretary and a housewife and loved her family dearly. She was a member of McGuire United Methodist Church in West Monroe and served as a member on the Ouachita Women's Tennis Association. She had many hobbies, including a fondness for working puzzles. She loved traveling, playing tennis, and dearly loved spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and sisters, Mavis, Cecil, Jimmie, Neviline, and Geraldine.
Mrs. Pearl is survived by her husband, James McLemore; two daughters, Patricia and Kathy (Reginald); two sons, David (Beci) and Patrick; brother, C.D.; sister, Linda; eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at McGuire United Methodist Church in West Monroe, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 PM.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the ladies at Arbor Lake for all the love and care they have shown Mrs. Pearl over the past several years.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe,LA
Published in The News Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019