Peggy Gunther Shaw


1940 - 2019
Peggy Gunther Shaw Obituary
Peggy Gunther Shaw

Monroe - Funeral services for Peggy Gunther Shaw, 79, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Dr. Kyle Barlow, Sonya Patterson, and Chris Covington officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA.

Peggy Gunther Shaw was born October 13, 1940, in Fairbanks, LA, and passed away at Ouachita Healthcare in Monroe on October 25, 2019. She retired as a Coordinator from JCPenney and was a graduate of Neville High School.

Mrs. Shaw was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael McMellon, Jr.

Survivors include daughters, Donna Easterling and husband Roger, and Meva McMellon and husband Mike; grandsons, Louis Whitlock, Travis Whitlock, and Christopher Covington; granddaughters, Sheena Barlow and husband Kyle, and Heather Horton and husband Beau; and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Louis Whitlock, Beau Horton, Mike McMellon, Christopher Covington, Roger Easterling, and Kyle Barlow.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
