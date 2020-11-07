Penny Rene Kelly
Penny Rene Kelly, 60, of Lufkin was born May 27, 1960 in Monroe, LA, the daughter of the late Nancy Inez (Dye) and Archie Bryant. She passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in a Houston hospital.
Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend. She was a stained glass artist.
She is survived by her husband, David Kelly of Lufkin; son, Justin Kelly of Lufkin; granddaughter, Chyanne Kelly of Lufkin; sisters, Betty Terry of West Monroe, LA, and Mandi Moss of West Monroe, LA; brother, Willie Bryant and wife Sandra of Natchez, MS; nephew, Christopher Terry, of Campbell, CA; nieces, Kiersten Moss of West Monroe, LA, and Myra Kelly of West Monroe, LA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Clint and Donnie Bryant.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
