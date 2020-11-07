1/1
Penny Rene Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Rene Kelly

Penny Rene Kelly, 60, of Lufkin was born May 27, 1960 in Monroe, LA, the daughter of the late Nancy Inez (Dye) and Archie Bryant. She passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in a Houston hospital.

Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend. She was a stained glass artist.

She is survived by her husband, David Kelly of Lufkin; son, Justin Kelly of Lufkin; granddaughter, Chyanne Kelly of Lufkin; sisters, Betty Terry of West Monroe, LA, and Mandi Moss of West Monroe, LA; brother, Willie Bryant and wife Sandra of Natchez, MS; nephew, Christopher Terry, of Campbell, CA; nieces, Kiersten Moss of West Monroe, LA, and Myra Kelly of West Monroe, LA.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Clint and Donnie Bryant.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.

Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gipson Funeral Home
1515 South Chestnut
Lufkin, TX 75901
9366344411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gipson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved