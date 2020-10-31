Peter Davis Jenson
Monroe - Peter Davis Jenson, age 55, of Monroe, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. He was born on October 5, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Jon E. Jenson and late Jean E. Jenson.
Pete was an exceptionally proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower ("Ike," CVN-69). After the Navy, Pete began his career in the information technology field as a Systems Engineer. He was a lover of all sports and an avid fan of Ohio State, The Cleveland Browns and The Cleveland Indians. Pete was committed to and passionate about his children's extracurriculars, particularly his son's youth baseball which will always bring fond and fun memories to mind. Pete also volunteered to coach youth baseball not only for his son but also for the benefit of many other boys. He loved the outdoors and especially fishing, hunting and camping. He was a film aficionado and an avid reader with a brilliant mind. Pete will be forever missed by his friends and family, especially his beloved children, whom he cherished with all his might.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Jenson; daughter, Jacqueline J. Jenson; son, Austin J. Jenson; brothers, James T. Jenson, and Jonathan R. K. Jenson.
Special thanks to his faithful friends who were like family to him: his shipmates from The Ike and friends at Diamond Gun in Monroe, Louisiana. And, extra special thanks to Dr. Tom Dansby for his brotherhood and dedicated friendship in all times of need.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Mulhearn Funeral Home, in Monroe, Louisiana, on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Pete's funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. In honor of Pete's service in the Armed Forces, he will be buried at sea by The United States Navy.
