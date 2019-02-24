Services
Farrar Funeral Home - Farmerville
312 Smith St.
Farmerville, LA 71241
(318) 368-3043
Peter Holcomb
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home - Farmerville
312 Smith St.
Farmerville, LA 71241
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home - Farmerville
312 Smith St.
Farmerville, LA 71241
Peter Holcomb, Jr.

Farmerville - Funeral services for Peter Holcomb, Jr., 70, of Farmerville will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Cole officiating.

Mr. Holcomb was born in Bastrop, La. on July 11, 1948 and departed this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Farmerville, La. Peter served in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry from 1966-1970 and was a proud Veteran, supporting all American military servicemen. Peter was a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened. He was faithful to the Lord, enjoyed cooking and was an avid collector of trinkets and what-knots. Mr. Holcomb was also a member of Ward's Chapel Church of Christ. Peter was a loving husband and a devoted father.

Mr. Holcomb was preceded in death by his parents, Peter, Sr. & Margie Lea Holcomb; and one son, Jeffrey Todd Holcomb.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marsha McDuff Holcomb; son, James Chad Holcomb (Lacey); brother, Willie Holcomb (Judy); sister, Margie Ellen Armstrong (Doug); one grandchild, Lily Katherine Holcomb; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.

Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com

Farrar Funeral Home

Farmerville
Published in The News Star on Feb. 24, 2019
