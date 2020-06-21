Philip Andrew "Andy" Trahan, Jr.
Monroe - Funeral services for Mr. Philip Andrew "Andy" Trahan, Jr., 40, of Monroe, LA, will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with Fr. Keith Garvin officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA. Due to the current conditions and state guidelines, Andy's visitation time will be held from 3:00PM until 7:00PM Tuesday at the church. This will permit friends to visit with the family in a short and timely manner. Please, keep this in mind for friends in line behind you and extend them the same opportunity to express their condolences. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.
Andy was born December 5, 1979, in Bristol, PA, and passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence in Monroe, LA, surrounded by loved ones. He was a longtime member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church where he served as a past President of the Parish Council. He was also a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and ACTS. Andy received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He was the owner and operator of Trahan Solutions.
Andy is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Ramon and Ann Zimmerman; paternal grandparents, Glady and Mary Trahan; and mother-in-law, Theresa Marsala.
Survivors include his wife of almost seventeen years, Leslie Marsala Trahan; children, Marsala Marie Trahan, Philip Andrew Trahan, III, and Josephine Ann Trahan; parents, Philip A. and Karen
Zimmerman Trahan; brother, Joey Trahan (Sarah); sister, Jennifer Trahan Loraso (Victor); father-in-law, Thomas Marsala; brothers-in-law, Tommy Marsala (Kym) and Robert Marsala (Christina); sister- in- law, Catherine Stuckey (Scott); nephews and nieces, Gemma Loraso, Thomas, Julia, and Charlie Marsala, Maddux Marsala, Alex and Emory Rightsell, and Tessa and James Stuckey; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and Godchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Marsala, Jr., Robert Marsala, Ben Perrodin, Peter Guerriero, Jason Kosik, Kyle Miller, Ryan Kosik, Nicholas Hensgens, Trey Hundley, Scott Stuckey, Ben Gremillion,
and Trent Nunnelee. Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present members of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lungevity Foundation for ALK Positive Research, https://lungevity.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=60965.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Monroe - Funeral services for Mr. Philip Andrew "Andy" Trahan, Jr., 40, of Monroe, LA, will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with Fr. Keith Garvin officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA. Due to the current conditions and state guidelines, Andy's visitation time will be held from 3:00PM until 7:00PM Tuesday at the church. This will permit friends to visit with the family in a short and timely manner. Please, keep this in mind for friends in line behind you and extend them the same opportunity to express their condolences. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.
Andy was born December 5, 1979, in Bristol, PA, and passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence in Monroe, LA, surrounded by loved ones. He was a longtime member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church where he served as a past President of the Parish Council. He was also a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and ACTS. Andy received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He was the owner and operator of Trahan Solutions.
Andy is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Ramon and Ann Zimmerman; paternal grandparents, Glady and Mary Trahan; and mother-in-law, Theresa Marsala.
Survivors include his wife of almost seventeen years, Leslie Marsala Trahan; children, Marsala Marie Trahan, Philip Andrew Trahan, III, and Josephine Ann Trahan; parents, Philip A. and Karen
Zimmerman Trahan; brother, Joey Trahan (Sarah); sister, Jennifer Trahan Loraso (Victor); father-in-law, Thomas Marsala; brothers-in-law, Tommy Marsala (Kym) and Robert Marsala (Christina); sister- in- law, Catherine Stuckey (Scott); nephews and nieces, Gemma Loraso, Thomas, Julia, and Charlie Marsala, Maddux Marsala, Alex and Emory Rightsell, and Tessa and James Stuckey; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and Godchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Marsala, Jr., Robert Marsala, Ben Perrodin, Peter Guerriero, Jason Kosik, Kyle Miller, Ryan Kosik, Nicholas Hensgens, Trey Hundley, Scott Stuckey, Ben Gremillion,
and Trent Nunnelee. Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present members of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lungevity Foundation for ALK Positive Research, https://lungevity.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=60965.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.