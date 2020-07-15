Philip Keifenheim



West Monroe - Memorial services for Philip Keifenheim, 61, of West Monroe will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday July 18, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.



Phil was born on August 31, 1958 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and died on July 13, 2020 in West Monroe, LA. Phil was a graduate of ULM, where he played baseball. He was a teacher and coach at West Monroe High School for 33 years. Phil was the Camp Coordinator for ULM Warhawk Baseball for many years. Phil is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Winnie; in-laws, Bob and Joan Feuerstein; brother-in-law, Bob Kaiser



Survivors include his wife, Jane Keifenheim of West Monroe, LA; daughters, Amy Keifenheim of Monroe, LA., and Jill Keifenheim of West Monroe, LA; sister, Lyla Kaiser of Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin; brother, Jerome Keifenheim of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; brother-in-law Scott Feuerstein and wife Michelle of New Holstein, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Julie Krueger and husband Brian of Plymouth, Wisconsin.



Visitation will be from 2:30 P.M. until service time Saturday July 18, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.



