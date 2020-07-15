1/1
Philip Keifenheim
Philip Keifenheim

West Monroe - Memorial services for Philip Keifenheim, 61, of West Monroe will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday July 18, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Phil was born on August 31, 1958 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and died on July 13, 2020 in West Monroe, LA. Phil was a graduate of ULM, where he played baseball. He was a teacher and coach at West Monroe High School for 33 years. Phil was the Camp Coordinator for ULM Warhawk Baseball for many years. Phil is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Winnie; in-laws, Bob and Joan Feuerstein; brother-in-law, Bob Kaiser

Survivors include his wife, Jane Keifenheim of West Monroe, LA; daughters, Amy Keifenheim of Monroe, LA., and Jill Keifenheim of West Monroe, LA; sister, Lyla Kaiser of Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin; brother, Jerome Keifenheim of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; brother-in-law Scott Feuerstein and wife Michelle of New Holstein, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Julie Krueger and husband Brian of Plymouth, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be from 2:30 P.M. until service time Saturday July 18, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Online condolence/registry www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:30 - 04:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
JUL
18
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc

1 entry
July 15, 2020
My heart is broken today; when I came to coach at West Monroe H. S.
Phil showed me how to coach. I learned so much from him. I loved Phil and will miss him very much!
johnny mercer
Friend
