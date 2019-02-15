Prentiss O. Arrant



West Monroe - Funeral services for Prentiss O. Arrant, 92, of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Michael Sims will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.



Prentiss was born April 19, 1926 in West Monroe and passed away February 12, 2019 in West Monroe. Prentiss served in the U.S. Army and he retired from Olin-Kraft. He enjoyed working in his hayfield, garden and raised cattle. Prentiss also loved eating fish and bream was his favorite. He is preceded in death by wife of 55 years, Leta Arrant; a daughter, Donnie Fagan; 3 brothers and 4 sisters.



Prentiss is survived by his son, Bruce and wife Jimmie Arrant; daughters, Cyndi and Dennis Ingram, Sherry and Mo Guidry and Brenda and Tony Fitzgerald; sisters; Linda Rodgers and Billie Hales; special sister-in-law, Creacy Joiner; 14 grandchilden and 31 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his special canine friend and companion, "Dog."



Pallbearers will be Richard Arrant, Harold Arrant, Kenneth Mayes, David Rodgers, Michael Beard and Carl Davis. Honorary pallbearer will be David Delrio.



West Monroe, LA Published in The News Star on Feb. 15, 2019