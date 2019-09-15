|
|
Priscilla Parrish Hogard
Gulfport, MS - I became a motherless child exactly 7 years to the day that I became a fatherless child. Priscilla Parrish Hogard, born January 29,1938, passed away at 11:45 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Gulfport, MS to be with her beloved husband John Russell Hogard of 58 years. She fought a hard fight. She was a nurse at Glenwood Hospital for many years, where she made a lot of good friends. She loved working in her yard, sewing and going (ANYWHERE). Family was very important to her. She loved her grandchildren dearly. Preceded in death by not only her husband but also her grandson, John Russell Hogard III, parents, Ogden and Aletha Parrish, brother, Jack Parrish, sisters, Dorothy Sue Ball, Joan Beck, Nettie Mazlick. She was the oldest living member of her family. She is survived by her three children son, John Russell, Jr and wife Marsha, daughter, Barbara and husband, Doyle Rice, son, Phillip and wife Virginia, grandchildren Jennifer Myers, Dixie Hebert, Rainey Evans, Jason and Zachary Hogard and numerous great grands.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019