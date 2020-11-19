1/1
Quincy Paul Cornwell
1944 - 2020
Quincy Paul Cornwell

West Monroe -

Graveside services will be held for Quincy Paul Cornwell at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens where he will be laid to rest beside his wife Bettye. Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.Quincy Paul Cornwell, of West Monroe, left for his eternal home November 17, 2020 at the age of 76 and was born July 31, 1944 in Urania, LA. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Quincy Earl Cornwell and Pauline Lacaze Cornwell, and his loving wife Bettye Loe Cornwell (AKA Granny). Paul is survived by his children and their spouses Christy and Tom Lofton, Michelle and Ken Green, and Tony and Diana Cornwell.; his grandchildren Matthew and Jennifer Lofton, Brody Green, Elizabeth and Derek Cornwell; his siblings Virginia Callahan-Ludwig, Sissy and Earl K Long, and Betty and Feldor Hollenshead; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Paul grew up in Urania, where he met and married his beloved wife of 46 years, Bettye. He was graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1966 with a degree in forestry. After a few positions in the forestry industry, he returned to Olla where he and his wife owned oil field and logging businesses, and later became a licensed real-estate appraiser. He was extremely proud of his association with Louisiana Tech, including having all three of his children and one grandson graduate from Louisiana Tech. Paul was an avid sports fan and loved to travel. His response to quarantine was "let's go to the beach". He was a loving husband, father, PawPaw, brother, and friend. He will be dearly missed by many.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
NOV
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
