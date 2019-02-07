Services
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
West Monroe, LA
1942 - 2019
Quinon Ray "Papa Q" Ford

West Monroe - A celebration of life for Quinon Ray "Papa Q" Ford will be held at Christ Church, West Monroe, LA on Saturday, February 9th at 2:00pm with Pastor Ottis Lenoir officiating and a welcome from Roy Baas. Visitation will precede the service at Christ Church at 12:00noon.

Quinon was born on February 17, 1942 in Wallace Ridge Community, Catahoula parish, to R.L. and Ruby Parker Ford. He graduated Block High School and moved to Monroe, LA, where he attended NLU and began his lifelong career as an independent grocer, founding a family business that has spanned two generations and 45 years. He was an active member of Christ Church, West Monroe, and instrumental in the formation of a thriving Celebrate Recovery Community. His love of family extended to not only his immediate relatives and extended family, but also to his grocery store family, church family, and recovery family. When he was not devoting time to his families or volunteering in the community, he could be found in the great outdoors enjoying hunting, fishing, and especially his hidden talent as an amateur/ professional landscaper.

He is preceded in death by his father, R.L. Ford, his mother Ruby Parker Ford, his sister Elvenia Ford, and brothers Ernest and Les Ford.

Left to cherish his memory are sisters Doris and Judy; daughters Angie, Katie, Erin, Misty, and Kristin Lee; sons Patrick, Michael, and Ryan; His beloved grandchildren, all proud to call him "Papa Q": granddaughters Ella and Mazy; grandsons, Dustin, Tony, Jackson, Liam, Noah, and Nick; and his newest namesake, great granddaughter Lillian Rae; beloved nephew Jimmy and nieces, nephews, and friends too many to count.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Dr. Michael Hayward, Dr. Scott Barron, Pilots for Patients, and Louisiana Hospice for their steadfast attention to care. A very special thank you to lifelong family friend, Jessie Moore, for his many years of loyalty and devotion to our beloved Father.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to Fresh Start of Winnsboro, LA, and Rays of Sonshine, Monroe, LA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 7, 2019
