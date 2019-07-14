|
|
Radlee David Daigle
Santa Fe, NM - Radlee David Daigle, 14, passed away on July 5, 2019 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home followed directly by an evening burial at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens.
His parents, grandparents, all of his friends, and his two loving sisters, Lou Lou and Lily, survive Radlee.
Use this link to view memorial and send condolences, tributes, stories, and photographs: http://rivera.mykeeper.com/family/RadleeDaigle/
Published in The News Star from July 14 to July 15, 2019