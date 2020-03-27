|
|
Randy McCall Byrd
Goldsboro - Randy McCall Byrd, 68, of Goldsboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Wayne UNC Healthcare.
She was born to the late Frederic Clift and Jean Gibson McCall on November 11, 1951 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Randy graduated from Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana and received a BS in Elementary Education from Louisiana State University in 1973. She taught second grade and thoroughly enjoyed teaching, tutoring and helping students.
She is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Goldsboro and a friend of Cornerstone Church. She loved the Lord and was involved in several Bible studies before her health declined.
Randy is survived by her sister Frances Boyce and husband, Larry, and brother Clift McCall and wife, Susan, of Goldsboro. She is also survived by nephews Frederic McCall of New Orleans, Michael McCall and wife Gracelyn of Goldsboro, niece Carmen McCall Cestaro and husband Andrew of Goldsboro, great niece and nephew Madeline and Peter Cestaro, and many cousins whom she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sara Brown and James Randolph Baker, and her parents, Jean Gibson and Frederic Clift McCall.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.
A graveside service for the family will be held Saturday, March 28 at Willow Dale Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Rasmussen officiating. Funeral arrangements provided by Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020