Randy Wygal
1955 - 2020
Randy Wygal

Baskin - Funeral services for Mr. Randy Wygal, 64, of Baskin, LA will be 11 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Bethany Baptist Church-Hebert, LA with Rev. Billy McClanahan officiating, with interment to follow in Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Monday, June 29, 2020 at the funeral home, all under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro, LA.

Mr. Wygal was Owner and President of Ranger Steel Erectors, and a 30 + year member of the Steel Erectors Association of America, He was preceded in death by his mother Joann W. Cooper and husband C.C. Cooper; grandparents Lonnie and Ozia Womack; brother, Ralph Cooper; and a sister, Charna Cooper.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Debbie Earl Wygal of Baskin, LA; sons, Scott Wygal and his wife Anita of Baskin, LA, and Chris Wygal and his wife Joni of Delhi, LA; grandchildren, Ryan Eckard, Dylan Eckard, Kaden Wygal, and Alyssa Shelly; special cousins, Debbi Trichell, Pam Guillory, Teresa Wooldridge, and Joyce Meadors, as well as several nieces and nephews and host of friends.

Pallbearers are Kirk McMurry, Paul McMurry, Bruce McMurry, Kent Nichols, Arlie Walters, and Justin Gallagher.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Arthur Earl, Tony Graves, Randy Walker, James Davis and all Ranger Steel Employees as well as his coffee Buddies from the Baskin Store.

Online registration at www.gillfirstnational.com

Gill First National Funeral Home

Winnsboro, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Gill First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
JUN
30
Interment
Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gill First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro
6637 Main St
Winnsboro, LA 71295
318-435-4565
